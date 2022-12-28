Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

