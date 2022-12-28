Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,227 shares of company stock worth $3,681,042 over the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

