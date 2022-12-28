Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.0 %

HAE opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.