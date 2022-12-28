Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 1,700 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $10,506.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,585,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,732.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,588 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $16,045.60.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Frequency Electronics comprises about 2.8% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 19.92% of Frequency Electronics worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading

