FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

