Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

Shares of FLYW opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

