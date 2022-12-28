Federated Hermes Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

