Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

