Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.41 and its 200 day moving average is $297.12.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

