Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

