Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $249,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 131.7% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 88,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

