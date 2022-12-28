Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 2,204 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 147 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,381.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63.

On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $790.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.