Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.