CGN Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

