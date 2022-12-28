Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

