Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.