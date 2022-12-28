Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.