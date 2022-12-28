Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spring Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Spring Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 32.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 381,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

