Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Old Port Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.