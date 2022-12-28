Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.76 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

