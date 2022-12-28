Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

