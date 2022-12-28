Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

