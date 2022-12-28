8,222 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $428,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 202,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,052,556.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,711,816.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,180,592 shares of company stock valued at $40,008,397. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

