Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Yamazaki Baking Price Performance
YMZBY opened at $128.06 on Monday. Yamazaki Baking has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $128.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.85.
About Yamazaki Baking
