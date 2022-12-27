Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

YMZBY opened at $128.06 on Monday. Yamazaki Baking has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $128.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.85.

Yamazaki Baking Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells baked goods in Japan. Its products include loaf bread, sweet buns, donuts, hard rolls, and Danish pastries; Japanese, Western style, and rice-derived and based confectionery; processed bread and noodles, prepared rice, and side dishes; and chocolates, candies, stevia-based and other sweeteners, snack foods, and soup and soup stocks, as well as jams, marmalades, jelly and yokan products, and ready-to-eat curries in retort pouches.

