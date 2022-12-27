Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.58 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

