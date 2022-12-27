vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

