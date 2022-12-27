Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

