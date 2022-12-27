Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

