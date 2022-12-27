Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $205.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day moving average is $201.79.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

