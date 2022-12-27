Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.58 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after buying an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

