US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

