United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 200,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

