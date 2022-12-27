UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $190.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

