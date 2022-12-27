Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,436 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

