The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

