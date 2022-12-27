The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GEO opened at $11.18 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

