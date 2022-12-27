Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.47 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.