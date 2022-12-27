Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

