T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

