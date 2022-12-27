Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Sunoco stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 35.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

