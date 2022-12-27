Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

