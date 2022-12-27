Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

