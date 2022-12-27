Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $219,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

