Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.