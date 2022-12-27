Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average is $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

