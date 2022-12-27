RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

NYSE RH opened at $264.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $556.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.58 and its 200-day moving average is $263.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,305 shares of company stock valued at $115,240,671. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

