RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.