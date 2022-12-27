Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $249,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average is $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

