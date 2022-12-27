Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $619.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

