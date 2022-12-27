Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 485,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

